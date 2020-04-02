Iraq, Egypt discuss cooperation to fight coronavirus

2020/04/02 | 23:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Barham Salih received on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad Alaa Mousa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Iraq.

Together, the President and the Egyptian Ambassador discussed strengthening bilateral relations and ways of developing cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

They stressed the importance of coordinating the joint efforts as well as standing together shoulder to shoulder to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

President Salih asked Mousa to convey his greetings to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.



He wished Egyptians would have further progress and prosperity and overcome the potential health, social and economic consequences of the novel coronavirus.

Mousa, in turn, asserted his country's eagerness to foster the relations between the two countries across all the fields to serve their common interests.



He showed Egypt's desire to have further cooperation with Iraq to roll back coronavirus in such a way as to ensure the health and safety of the entire humanity.