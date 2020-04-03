2020/04/03 | 04:25 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Gazprom Neft holds a participating interest of 40 percent in the Garmian block and 80 percent in the Halabja and Shakal blocks.
Russia's Gazprom Neft has reportedly said it will not reduce investment in its projects in Iraqi Kurdistan, despite a request from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to do so.
Reuters reports that following a slump in oil prices, oil producers have been asked to reduce their investments, which governments often have to partially reimburse as part of their contractual arrangements.
The Sarqala field is located within the Garmian block.
(Source: Ekurd, Reuters)