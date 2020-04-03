Iraq says up to 6 million tonnes of local wheat is expected this season


Iraq says up to 6 million tonnes of local wheat is expected this season
2020/04/03 | 18:50 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq's agriculture ministry expects to market 5 to 6 million tonnes of local wheat this season, up from 4.7 million tonnes last year.

