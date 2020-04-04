Why US outsource support for Kurdish forces?

2020/04/04 | 10:50 - Source: Iraq News

Washington

continues to support the Kurdish fighters, despite the US rhetoric of

total solidarity with Ankara and attempts to find a compromise with

Turkey on the Kurdish and Syrian issues.



Firstly the US directly

bolstered the Kurds, but now they decided to seek the assistance of the

European private military contractors to avoid the Turkish accusation of

terrorism support.

Sources from Arab councils in Syrian Hasaka revealed that Sweden PMC 'Vesper Group'

trained approximately 50 SDF Kurdish fighters on the Ain al-Assad US

military base located in Iraq At the beginning of March.



This drill was focused on firearms

training, sniping, guerilla tactics, and mine-warfare.

As

for 'Vesper Group', it is a notorious contractor made up of the former

Sweden policemen, intelligence officers, and special forces operatives.





Work in 'Vesper' Iraqi project requires at

least Close Protection training courses, experience of the service in

the northern Iraq and advanced rifle and pistol skills.



Sweden mercs

provide close protection, reconnaissance, and training for both

government and non-government actors.



They also have been providing security to the Swedish Embassy in Iraq since 2013.

Though 'Vesper' was engaged in "smooth" activities earlier.



The contractor was accused of weapon smuggling via Sweden diplomatic missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

As

for the Kurds, the Kurdish Autonomous administration may use trained

militants as a reinforcement for Deir Ez-Zor oilfields' guard and

saboteurs in northern Syria.



Experts believe that the Kurdish scouts may

conduct hit-and-run attacks on the Turkish patrols in northern Syria

and especially in Afrin.

Besides

it is extremely timely for the Kurds to deploy more personnel in the

oil facilities amid recent Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

proposal for his Russians counterpart Putin on 'joint managing oil

fields in eastern Syria's Deir Ez-Zor region, in place of the

Kurdish-led forces which control them now'.



Erdogan obviously intends to

choke SDF financing provided from the oil trade under the auspices of

the US.

All

told, cooperation between private military contractors and the Kurdish

forces sponsored by the US indicates that Washington will continue

indirect support for Syrian Defense Force.



This strategy allows the US to save the

pressure on the Turkish personnel deployed in northern Syria and avoid

Ankara's complaints on the US-Kurdish cooperation, which is unacceptable

for the Turks.



Besides, this way is much cheaper than the US official

military activities.



