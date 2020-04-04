Al-Zurfi: The Ministerial Cabinet is composed of competent employees

2020/04/04 | 17:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zorfi announced today, Saturday, the dispatch of the government curriculum to the parliament.

Al-Zrafi said in a statement to Al-Iraqiya News Channel that "the numbers of full cabinet booths made up of competent employees are sent and the CV is sent to them 48 hours before, according to the constitution."

The political blocs have pledged to support the new government.



"

He added that "any aggression against any Iraqi force is totally rejected and all military forces inside Iraq will be monitored and their movement determined within the laws and any talk about unrealistic military coups," noting that "the government curriculum is brief and focuses on three axes, the first of which is the economy and all ministries other than Producing and determining its financing "

He continued: "My policy is to prevent all activity that harms Iraq and I will not allow any external conflicts on our land, and that" the economy is the primary engine of the next government and everyone who has an interest in investing will have priority in dealing.



"