2020/04/04 | 17:40 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Baghdad-INA

On Saturday, Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zorfi handed over his ministerial platform to the Presidency of the Parliament.

The ministerial curriculum included sixteen points, the most prominent of which are measures to confront the Corona virus, as well as expediting the implementation of the general budget law, and preparing for early elections in addition to responding to the demands of the demonstrators.