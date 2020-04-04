600 French soldiers wounded in Corona

2020/04/04 | 18:15 - Source: INA

follow-up - INA

French Defense Minister Florence Barley announced Saturday that around 600 French soldiers have been infected with the Corona virus.

"About 600 of our soldiers have been infected with the Coruna virus.



The number corresponds to the scale of the virus's spread, because it is evolving," Barley said in an interview with the Progress newspaper.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and we are adapting our equipment to counter the virus, but our military situation is not affected,".