A secret agreement between Barcelona and Neymar against Real Madrid

2020/04/04 | 18:15 - Source: INA
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
follow-up - INA
Spanish press reports revealed today, Saturday, that there is a secret agreement between Barcelona and its former Brazilian player Neymar, the French football star, Paris Saint-Germain, to ensure that he does not move to Real Madrid.
The Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" stated that Neymar reached a state of despair and his only goal was to leave the Paris Saint-Germain team, and he was about to return to the ranks of the Catalan club last summer, but the latter failed to reach an agreement with the Parisian teams.