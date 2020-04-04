Iraqi Kurdistan reports third death from coronavirus

2020/04/04 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region reported its third coronavirus death on Saturday.

Sulaimani Health Directorate head Sabah Hawrami said in a press conference that a coronavirus patient has died in Sulaimani, bringing the total number of death cases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region to three.

Iraqi Kurdistan recorded it first positive COVID-19 test on March 1, and the first death was reported on March 6 in Sulaimani province.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 214 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 74 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection.

Kurdistan Region has been under a curfew for several weeks, but with residents allowed to go out under limited circumstances, such as to buy food at local markets.

The ministry of interior in Iraqi Kurdistan announced late on Friday that all travel will be banned starting from 12:00 p.m.



April 4 for 48-hours.

Residents will be required to stay in their homes and all markets, bakeries, and businesses will be closed.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday evening showed that there are over 1,170,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 63,800 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

