Iraq reports coronavirus map among citizens abroad


Iraq reports coronavirus map among citizens abroad
2020/04/04 | 22:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- 37 cases were registered among the Iraqi community with Coronavirus in Norway, 35 cases in Los Angeles, 22 cases in Sweden, 2 cases in Canada, the foreign ministry in a statement.

There has been 4 deaths including two in Sweden, one in Germany, and one in UK among the Iraqi community infected with Coronavirus.

The total number comes to 161 cases distributed as follows:

US 40

Norway 37Sweden 22Belgium 11Jordan 11Canada 10Italy 7Uk 5Austria 5Lebanon 2Netherlands 5Saudi Arabia 2UAE 17 deaths among the Iraqi community distributed as follows:Sweden 2UK 3Netherlands 1Germany 1Cases of recovery among the Iraqi community, 4 cases distributed as follows:Canada 2Iran 1Jordan 1On their part, our embassies in these countries make every effort to follow up the conditions of those infected and provide medical care.

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links