Iraq reports coronavirus map among citizens abroad

2020/04/04 | 22:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- 37 cases were registered among the Iraqi community with Coronavirus in Norway, 35 cases in Los Angeles, 22 cases in Sweden, 2 cases in Canada, the foreign ministry in a statement.

There has been 4 deaths including two in Sweden, one in Germany, and one in UK among the Iraqi community infected with Coronavirus.

The total number comes to 161 cases distributed as follows:

US 40

Norway 37Sweden 22Belgium 11Jordan 11Canada 10Italy 7Uk 5Austria 5Lebanon 2Netherlands 5Saudi Arabia 2UAE 17 deaths among the Iraqi community distributed as follows:Sweden 2UK 3Netherlands 1Germany 1Cases of recovery among the Iraqi community, 4 cases distributed as follows:Canada 2Iran 1Jordan 1On their part, our embassies in these countries make every effort to follow up the conditions of those infected and provide medical care.