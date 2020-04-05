Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 18 new cases of coronavirus

2020/04/05 | 12:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A man wearing a protective mask in Erbl after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan as curfew imposed in the Kurdish region, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Eighteen new cases of coronavirus in Erbil province in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said on Sunday.

Eight men, six women, and four children were tested positive.

According to the ministry, all of the new cases went to or had contact with people who attended a funeral in Erbil’s Karezan in defiance of a ban on such gatherings.

The ministry has recorded 32 total cases related to the funeral.

The announcement brings the Kurdistan Region’s total number coronavirus cases to 228.

A total of 74 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and three people have died from it.

Kurdistan Region has been under a curfew for several weeks, but with residents allowed to go out under limited circumstances, such as to buy food at local markets.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Sunday morning showed that there are over 1,204,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 64,800 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from Reuters | nrttv.com)

