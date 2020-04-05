MP says Iraqi PM-designate Zurfi will be replaced within hours

2020/04/05 | 21:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

A Fatah Alliance Parliament Member on Sunday said a "semi-final"

agreement was reached between the Shiite political blocs to replace Prime

Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi within hours.Theh MP said Zurfi will be replaced by an "unquestionable"

alternative.Iraqi Prime Minister-designate

Adnan Zurfi presented his agenda Saturday to Parliament as government security

forces clashed with protesters defying a government-imposed curfew, Voice of

America reported.More

than a dozen Iraqi police reportedly were wounded when protesters in Nasiriya

threw gasoline bombs at police, who were firing tear gas at them.A long cortege of vehicles Saturday drove through the streets of the southern

city, honking car horns to defy the curfew.



Iraqi state TV had earlier showed

security forces stopping vehicles and taking the temperatures of drivers to

detect coronavirus cases.