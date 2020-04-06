Iraqi Kurdistan records 3 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/04/06 | 10:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Three new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said late Sunday.

Three women from Chamchamal have been tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 236 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 76 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and three people have died from it.

Kurdistan Region has been under a curfew for several weeks, but with residents allowed to go out under limited circumstances, such as to buy food at local markets.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday morning showed that there are over 1,275,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 69,000 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



