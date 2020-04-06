The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not authorized to distribute funds among Our citizens abroad

2020/04/06 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim confirmed today, Monday, that the foreign ministry does not distribute government funds to citizens abroad and it is not authorized and does not have the ability to do so.

Al-Hakim said in a tweet via the "Twitter" platform, followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the government does not distribute government funds to citizens abroad and it is not authorized and does not have the ability to do so and its efforts in assisting citizens in coordination."

He added, "The statement of the official spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, was misunderstood, and the money is from the money of the families of the citizens who want to deliver it to them, not government funds."