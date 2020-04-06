Oil Ministry issueing a statement regarding targeting oil company in Basra

2020/04/06 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the Ministry of Oil issued a statement regarding targeting an oil company in Basra Governorate.

A statement by the Ministry received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "at three thirty in the morning this morning heard the sound of four unknown source Katyusha rockets fired at the vicinity of some oil sites in Basra Governorate, followed by the launch of a fifth missile at seven thirty in the morning, one of which landed near the center Health in the energy city, which includes the administrative sites of national and foreign companies and buildings for workers ’housing, while the other fell near the vicinity of the Zubair oil field.

He added: "As for the remaining three missiles, they fell away in an uninhabited area, knowing that the accident did not result in material or human losses." Oil operations, which are the backbone of the national economy.



