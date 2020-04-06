Next government’s program must include early election: Allawi

2020/04/06 | 17:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Head of the National (Wataniya) Coalition Ayad Allawi considered that

the next government will be temporary and does not need a prolonged government

program.He stressed that the governmental program should be based on several

tasks, foremost of which is holding early elections.A Fatah Alliance MP said earlier that a semi-final agreement was achieved to replace Prime Minister-designate Zurfi with an "unquestionable" alternative, within the coming hours.