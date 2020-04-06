Iraqi Kurdistan records 44 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/04/06 | 21:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

Updated.

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 41 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said.

41 new cases of coronavirus infection in recorded in Erbil province, the largest one-day jump in the number of positive tests since Kurdistan Region’s outbreak began, the health ministry said on Monday.

3 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani, the ministry said late Sunday.

The newest patients include 17 women, 14 men, and 9 children from Soran, Sidakan, Halaja, and Erbil city.

According to the ministry, most of the people who have tested positive in the last 24 hours either attended a funeral in Erbil city’s Karezan neighborhood that has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the governorate or had subsequent contact with people who did.

In Sulaimani, 3 women from Chamchamal have been tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 277 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 77 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and three people have died from it.

The current “complete lockdown” to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic will continue until midnight, says KRG’s interior minister Rebar Ahmed, adding that the Region’s four provincial governments should be announcing individual measures they plan on implementing for coming days tonight.

Ahmed stated that the partial lockdown will continue for 18-hours of the day until April 10 in all provinces, but with adjustments from province to province.

“From midnight to 6 PM movement [to purchase essential items] will be allowed, as per the procedures that will be announced by the provinces,” he said in a press conference in Erbil.

In these new guidelines, the complete lockdown will continue for evenings in the form of a curfew.

“Starting from Tuesday until April 10, traffic will be completely suspended for all between 6pm to 12 midnight.



Members of security forces, medical teams and trade exchange are exceptions to this rule,” he added.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday morning showed that there are over 1,309,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 72,600 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com | rudaw.net)

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



