Democracy is in danger in Iraqi Kurdistan

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A reporter of NRT TV channel, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019.Photo: Screengrab/NRT TV

Dana Berzinjy | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

I have a very obvious example for that in Iraqi Kurdistan.



The people of Kurdistan liberated Iraqi Kurdistan in April 1991.



People in Kurdistan thought the political parties (PUK) and (KDP) those rulings Kurdistan are going to establish a strong independent Kurdish media, but unfortunately the expectation was vice versa.(NRT) Kurdish Independent TV Channel

At the result of this vacant independent voice, and on the basis of encouraging freedom of speech, Nalia Radio and Television (NRT) Kurdish Independent TV Channel were established, broadcasted and launched their programme in February 2011.



But unfortunately, in the 1st week of it’s launch in February 17th, 2011, the NRT TV was burned down to the ground by a group of people that were belong to (PUK) political Party in the city of Sulaimani.



Unfortunately, they wanted to restrain the freedom of speech and the function of an independent media.

This great group of young intelligent journalists, among them was Shaswar Abdulwahid who was the founder of the Nalia Media Corporation and he was graduated from the faculty of engineering.



I could say this young man is a successful person especially in regard of operating Nalia Media Corporation.

I am sure someone will ask and say, what was the reason behind burning down this amazing Kurdish NRT TV channel? In response to that, I could say it was uprising in Iraqi Kurdistan on 17th February 2011 against the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), for it’s corruption and laundering public assets for the benefits of political parties and corrupted leaders that were ruling Iraqi Kurdistan.



Then these young people decided to film the uprising and let the people of Kurdistan, Iraq and the world know and see about this uprising in Iraqi Kurdistan.

At that time dozens of Kurdish TV channels were out there in Iraqi Kurdistan such as KTV and KURDSAT.



They were belonging to KDP and PUK political parties.



Both of them are still operating.



So, here I have just mentioned two TV channels not the rest.



But these channels had no courage and they were not allowed to film the uprising of people against these dictators that ruling Kurdistan.



Because in Iraqi Kurdistan all the TV channels are under the control of these political parties and they get orders from their parties.



So any criticism or demonstrations against these backward leaders are not allowed to be filmed or to be broadcasted.



But NRT also was burnt down by KDP supporters in the capital city of KRG Erbil, due to NRT’s support for freedom of speech and democracy in the region.



People in Kurdistan call this part Yellow Zone that is under the control of KDP.

Shaswar Abdulwahid, the president of New Generation (Newey Nwê) Movement, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019.



Photo: NRT

Many times this Kurdish channel has been burnt down with its tools and equipment.



The NRT’s TV Channel manager demand for compensation, but it was refused by the KRG.



In addition to the burning, their staff members were also attacked and humiliated by KDP supporters.



But unfortunately, the security forces in Erbil were silent and kept their blind eyes about these attacks.



I want to ask and say, is this democracy and freedom of speech in Iraqi Kurdistan?

The Turkish airplane fighters this year and last year bombarded Shela Dze and Deralwk Villages at the outcome of this savage attacks, so many people got killed and the villages were destroyed.



Then the people in this area went on demonstration and condemned the Turkish violent bombardments against civilians.



NRT as an independent TV channel went to the area and the crew started to film the demonstration and the Turkish assault in the area.



At the result of the filming the KRG ordered Asayish (Security) forces in the region (Zakho) to take an action against the NRT crew.



After that (Asayish) the security forces started to capture the NRT TV crew and took their cameras, and other tools they had.



Security forces break, and destroyed them.



At last the Kurdish security forces imprisoned all the crewmembers.



They also imprisoned hundreds of the other demonstrators for so long.

Inappropriately, KRG officials have always chosen to get quiet and do not say anything except to blame the PKK organisations for being in Iraqi Kurdistan.



I believe this is just an excuse for not being able to take an action against the Turkish barbarian army.



In addition to that, I believe strongly that the KRG has allowed the Turkish military to carry attacks against our region, due to its an agreement with Turkey.

As we know the service in Iraqi Kurdistan is nil in every sector, that’s why so many university students from the town of Zakho a few months ago at 12 o’clock midnight poured to the streets demanding a better service in regard to electricity, hot water for the students that live in government’s accommodations at university.



This demonstration was not first time to ask for a better service, but university ignored their demand.



The KRG instead to accept their demands, improve and provide better services, but unfortunately, as a bad habit of the KRG, (Asaish) security forces began to capture the students and bash them up.

According to NRT TV Kurdish channel news on 4th April, 20, two weeks ago, Erbil Security forces captured Hemn Mamand in his house, who is a journalist and asked the government to distribute salaries, otherwise we are going to demonstrate for our own rights.



As it was published on his face book page.

Again as a KRG habit, on 4th April 20, the police and Asaish-security forces surrendered the house of Shaswar Abdulwahid the opposition leader of (Naway Nwe organisation/New Generation, and the forces wanted to capture him because he was defending the members of the public sector of Kurdistan about their salaries.

This horrible acts by KRG forces to abuse human rights against civilians, journalists, government employees in the past and as always while the demonstrators asking for their rights, will put democracy, freedom of speech and human rights in danger in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).



I am wondering, why UN, USA and European countries accepting mistreating, and a humiliation of people on the daily basis in Iraqi Kurdistan.



They are very slow in their action against these dictators.

Dana Berzinjy, a freelance writer from Iraqi Kurdistan, living in Sydney/Australia, is an occasional contributing writer for Ekurd.net.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

