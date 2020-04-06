636 new deaths of Corona in Italy

2020/04/06 | 22:00 - Source: INA

follow-up - INA

Italian media reported today, Monday, that 636 people died after being infected with the new Corona virus, taking the number of deaths in the country to 16523.

The total number of confirmed cases increased to 132 thousand and 547 from 12,8948 on Sunday, with an increase of 3599 injuries, a slight increase compared to the numbers announced in the past days, which raises the hope that the spread of the disease has reached a stage characterized by stability.

The media indicated that the number of those recovering had increased, reaching 22837 cases of recovery.

On Sunday, Italy recorded a decrease in the death toll from the emerging corona virus