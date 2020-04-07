5 rockets land near US oil company in Iraq

2020/04/07 | 08:35 - Source: Iraq News



The Katyusha rockets landed near the Halliburton oil firm in the al-Zubair area, the source told Xinhua news agency.



Iraqi security force conducted a search campaign in nearby areas and found the rocket launcher, the source said.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, as the military bases housing US troops across Iraq have been frequently targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks.



On January 5, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, just two days after an American drone attack in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolution Guards Corps.



Over 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support local forces in battles against the Islamic State terror group, mainly for training and advisory purposes.



