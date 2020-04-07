Three rockets land near Halliburton site in Basra...

2020/04/07 | 19:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Baghdad: Three rockets landed on Monday near U.S.
oil service company Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
oil service company Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
A launcher with 11 unfired rockets was found nearby and was dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.
Share this post