Iraqi Kurdistan reports 11 new cases of coronavirus

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Medical staff wearing protective face masks, following the coronavirus outbreak, at medical Center in the Sharya camp in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 7, 2020.Photo: Reuters

Update.

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 11 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said.

Three women from Halabja governorate, Hajiawa, and Bazian sub-districts were tested positive for coronavirus, the ministry said late on Monday.

Five new cases of coronavirus infection in Erbil and three in Duhok, bringing the ministry said on Tuesday.

The newest positive-tested in Erbil include three women, one man, and one child.



One of the women is from Kani Gali village and the rest are from Erbil city’s 94 of Badawa neighborhood.



All had contact with people who became infected because of a funeral for two people in the city’s Karezan neighborhood, which has become the epicenter for the governorate’s outbreak.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 288 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 88 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and three people have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday morning showed that there are over 1,381,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 78,000 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com)

