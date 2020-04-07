Iraqi Kurdistan releases 1,443 prisoners so far over coronavirus concerns: council

2020/04/07 | 21:25 - Source: Iraq News

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Judicial Council said on Monday that so far 1,443 prisoners and detainees were released on bail since the beginning of the Kurdish Region’s coronavirus outbreak because of concerns that the virus could spread rapidly in overcrowded detention facilities.

According to the Erbil Court of Appeals, 812 detainees were released on bail in the governorate, including 26 conditional releases.

In Sulaimani, 440 detainees were released, including twelve conditional releases, the Judicial Council said.

One hundred and seventy detainees were released in Duhok, including 30 conditional releases and 21 detainees were released by the Kirkuk-Garmian Court of Appeals.

The Judicial Council said that the process of targeted releases will continue in the coming days.

The Court of Appeal in Sulaimani said on April 4 that 546 detainees and prisoners have been released on bail because of public health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan Region. The releases occurred between March 10 and April 3.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 288 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 88 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and three people have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday morning showed that there are over 1,381,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 78,000 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



