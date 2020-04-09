Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announces cease-fire over coronavirus

2020/04/09 | 00:45 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday a comprehensive
cease-fire in Yemen for two weeks, to face the consequences of the coronavirus
outbreak.Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said the ceasefire begins
from Thursday, April 09, at 1200 local time for two weeks, and can be extended
with the aim of creating appropriate conditions for the implementation of the
invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen
Martin Griffiths to hold a meeting between the legitimate government, the
Houthis, and a military team from the coalition, under the supervision of the
UN envoy.