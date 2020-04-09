Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announces cease-fire over coronavirus

2020/04/09 | 00:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday a comprehensive

cease-fire in Yemen for two weeks, to face the consequences of the coronavirus

outbreak.Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said the ceasefire begins

from Thursday, April 09, at 1200 local time for two weeks, and can be extended

with the aim of creating appropriate conditions for the implementation of the

invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen

Martin Griffiths to hold a meeting between the legitimate government, the

Houthis, and a military team from the coalition, under the supervision of the

UN envoy.