Barzani voices support for new PM-designate of Iraq

2020/04/09 | 17:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, held phone call with Mustafa al-Kadhimi after he was nominated as the new PM-designate to form the Iraqi government.“I wished him success in the process of forming the new cabinet.



It is my sincere hope that with our support, he will succeed in forming the government,” Barzani wrote on Twitter after concluding the phone call.Kadhimi’s nomination came after his two predecessors failed in securing the support of the Shias, Kurds, and Sunnis to form the new Iraqi government.Previously, Kurdistan Region President and Prime Minister both welcomed the nomination of Kadhimi, who has served as head of Iraq’s intelligence service.