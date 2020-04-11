COVID-19 in Kurdistan: Total Cases Rise to 324

2020/04/11 | 03:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 324.This came after nine people tested positive for the novel virus in the capital Erbil on Friday, including three men, five women, and one child.Meanwhile, four other cases were registered in Sulaimaniya province, the ministry said, explaining that the victims included three men and one woman.It said in a separate statement that a 65-year-old woman lost her life in Sulaimaniya who in addition to COVID-19 also suffered from other long-term illnesses.The new death case brought the total number of people so far died from the virus to four.