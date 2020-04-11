Iraqi Kurdistan’s coronavirus death toll rises to four

2020/04/11 | 22:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region registered 1 new coronavirus death, taking the total to 4, according to local health authorities

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said late on Friday that it has increased the official COVID-19 death toll to four, after a 65-year-old woman died in Sulaimani and tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus infection and has led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people worldwide.

However, Sulaimani Health Directorate spokesperson Yad Naqshbandi said that the immediate cause of death was a heart attack and that the patient had preexisting heart disease.

According to an April 3 report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease “appear to be at higher risk for severe COVID-19–associated disease than persons without these conditions.”

The three other people who have also died after testing positive for coronavirus have also had underlying medical conditions.



However, coronavirus remains a serious and deadly disease for otherwise healthy individuals.



Everyone should take precautions like frequently washing their hands, practicising social distancing, and following the government’s public health orders.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 325 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 145 patients have recovered, and four people have died.

The KRG has extended a curfew designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus until at least April 16 and urged residents to follow public health guidelines.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday evening showed that there are over 1,733,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 107,200 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

