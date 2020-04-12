The governor of Najaf directed the formation of an investigation team regarding the incident of burning a woman in the governorate

2020/04/12 | 19:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Governor of Najaf, Ashraf Loay Al-Yasiri, today directed the formation of a specialized investigation team regarding the incident of burning a Najaf woman in the governorate.

A statement of his media office, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "Al-Yasiri directed the formation of a specialized investigation team regarding the incident of burning a Najaf woman and submitting the report within 24 hours of the incident."