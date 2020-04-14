Iraqi Kurdistan reports 1 new case of coronavirus: ministry

2020/04/14 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- An old man covering his face following the coronavirus outbreak in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— One new case of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said in a statement late on Monday.

According to the ministry a 65-year-old man from Darbandikhan in Sulaimani province was tested positive for coronavirus.

Health authorities in Sulaimani also said that 5 patients recovered from coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 331 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 195 patients have recovered, and four people have died.

Erbil’s health directorate said on Monday that 22 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday morning showed that there are over 1,920,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 119,600 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com)

