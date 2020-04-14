Kurdistan is included in cut of oil production, Iraq oil minister says

2020/04/15 | 00:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi oil minister Thamer Abbas Al Ghadhban, 2019.Photo: AFP

BAGHDAD,— Iraq’s oil minister Said on Tuesday that Kurdistan region is included in the cut of oil production, Iraqi news agency (INA) cited the minister as saying.

Minister Thamer al-Ghadhban said that on Thursday a delegation from the Kurdistan region will arrive at the oil ministry on Thursday to discuss the reduction mechanism, INA reported.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by up to 20%.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Reuters

Comments Comments

Loading...



