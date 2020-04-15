UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 Operational Response - 7 Apr 2020

Country: Iraq
Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
In its efforts to limit the spread of the virus and preserve the well-being of vulnerable displaced
families in Iraq, UNHCR is currently implementing the following measures across the country:
▪ Health awareness: UNHCR has started health awareness on transmission and prevention of
COVID-19 in camps, as well as in registration centres and in some urban areas.
Posters and
leaflets have been printed out and distributed through camp management, camp Primary
Health Centers (PHCCs), and community outreach volunteers.
▪ Provision of medical Protective Personnel Equipment (PPE): UNHCR is procuring medical
PPE, masks with filters, and disposable shoes to use at borders and in refugee camps.
UNHCR
will further procure other protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, and disposable
medical gowns, for daily use by medical staff at PHCCs in refugee camp.
▪ Basic Hygiene Items: UNHCR plans to provide vulnerable families, mainly in camps, with cash
assistance to guarantee they have the necessary means to access adequate basic hygiene items.
▪ Ongoing distribution of assistance and provision of services: new modalities have been
established to continue ensuring the distribution of assistance, this includes door-to-door and
tent-to-tent distribution to avoid mass gatherings.
Registration activities continue to be
implemented remotely and through limiting the number of individuals in registration centers
that are still open.
Legal assistance and counselling continues to be provided through telephone
lines.
▪ Training of PHCCs medical staff in camps: UNHCR is supporting the Directorate of Health in
Duhok and in Erbil to provide training on case definition and detection, as well as on
management of suspected COVID-19 cases.