UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 Operational Response - 7 Apr 2020

2020/04/15 | 19:05 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

In its efforts to limit the spread of the virus and preserve the well-being of vulnerable displaced

families in Iraq, UNHCR is currently implementing the following measures across the country:

▪ Health awareness: UNHCR has started health awareness on transmission and prevention of

COVID-19 in camps, as well as in registration centres and in some urban areas.



Posters and

leaflets have been printed out and distributed through camp management, camp Primary

Health Centers (PHCCs), and community outreach volunteers.

▪ Provision of medical Protective Personnel Equipment (PPE): UNHCR is procuring medical

PPE, masks with filters, and disposable shoes to use at borders and in refugee camps.



UNHCR

will further procure other protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, and disposable

medical gowns, for daily use by medical staff at PHCCs in refugee camp.

▪ Basic Hygiene Items: UNHCR plans to provide vulnerable families, mainly in camps, with cash

assistance to guarantee they have the necessary means to access adequate basic hygiene items.

▪ Ongoing distribution of assistance and provision of services: new modalities have been

established to continue ensuring the distribution of assistance, this includes door-to-door and

tent-to-tent distribution to avoid mass gatherings.



Registration activities continue to be

implemented remotely and through limiting the number of individuals in registration centers

that are still open.



Legal assistance and counselling continues to be provided through telephone

lines.

▪ Training of PHCCs medical staff in camps: UNHCR is supporting the Directorate of Health in

Duhok and in Erbil to provide training on case definition and detection, as well as on

management of suspected COVID-19 cases.