Iraq | UNHCR COVID-19 Update IV | 14 April 2020

2020/04/15 | 19:05 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

COUNTRY SITUATION confirmed cases in Iraq: 1,378 | confirmed cases affecting UNHCR persons of concern: 0

As of 14 April, 1,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Iraq, with 77 fatalities, most of which in Baghdad,

followed by Basrah and Kerbala.



For the time being, no cases have been identified affecting UNHCR persons of

concern.



Current curfews and movement restrictions across Iraq remain in place until 18 April, except for

life-saving and humanitarian activities.



The widespread respect to the postponement of religious gatherings

where millions of pilgrims were expected to assemble has helped contain the spread of the virus and has given

the country a wider margin of time to stabilize the outbreak.