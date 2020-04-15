Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus

2020/04/16 | 01:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at peshmerga hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Four new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

According to the ministry 1 person in Sulaimani, 1 in Darbandixan, 2 people in Halabja were tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 335 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 204 patients have recovered, and four people have died.

Meanwhile Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said Tuesday that the coronavirus lockdown will remain in place until the spread of the virus is fully under control.

“Today I spoke by phone with Erbil province’s ops room and thanked them for their hard work, dedication and leadership,” Barzani tweeted.

“I also asked them to continue to administer government measures.



The curfew remains in place until we have full control over the spread of the coronavirus.”

Provincial officials have discussed gradually easing the lockdown measures – in place across the Kurdistan Region since mid-March – as the rate of new infections appears to slow.

However, KRG Health Minister Saman Barzanji warned on Monday that the Region is “still in danger”.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has thanked medical workers across Iraq for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the battle against COVID-19 is not yet over.

“The battle against corona is not over yet, we are still facing challenges, and the ultimate victory has yet to be achieved.



I urge everyone to stay home,” Salih said, expressing gratitude to those who work “day and night to keep citizens safe.”

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Wednesday evening showed that there are over 2,047,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 133,300 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from rudaw.net | nrttv.com)

