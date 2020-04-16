Abdul Mahdi and Halbousi discuss the economic situation

2020/04/16 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

A joint meeting was held today, Thursday, at the Government Palace, headed by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi, to discuss the financial and economic situation and government spending in light of the decline in global oil prices and the decline in demand for it and the Corona pandemic and financial budget entitlements, and to discuss proposed plans, procedures and solutions to counter these The crisis faced by Iraq and all countries of the world.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi, Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi, First Deputy Hassan Al-Kaabi, Deputy Prime Ministers, Oil and Finance Ministers, Minister of Planning and Heads of Financial, Economic and Energy Committees in the Council Representatives, the governor of the Central Bank and a number of deputy ministers and advisers.

He added that "the Presidents of the House of Representatives and the Ministers presented their views of the economic and social reality and the necessary solutions, foremost of which is the necessity of maximizing state resources, reducing dependence on oil, protecting the weaker social classes and achieving societal, food and medicinal security, and emphasized cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities and the continuation of meetings and consultation between the relevant committees to reach The best solutions and procedures that meet the needs of citizens and achieve social justice and the supreme interest of the country.



