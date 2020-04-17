Iraq: Debris recycling to help displaced return, amidst COVID-19 outbreak risk

2020/04/17 | 10:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Environment Programme

The plight of Iraq’s 1.4 million displaced people just got worse.



As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, displaced persons are particularly vulnerable.

“Their cramped living circumstances, both in formal camps and densely populated informal settlements, and difficulty in accessing basic services--especially healthcare—make them extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus,” says Jassim Humadi, Iraq’s Deputy Health and Environment Minister.

“Our priority is to enable [displaced persons] to return and rebuild their demolished homes,” says Ali Humadi, Kirkuk’s Assistant Governor for Technical Affairs, speaking about Kirkuk Governorate where almost 10,000 houses were destroyed during the conflict with so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The problem is the huge volumes of debris on peoples’ properties, which is preventing the return of at least 80 per cent of the displaced persons, according to Kirkuk authorities.



Officials estimate that the conflict with ISIL produced 8-9 million tonnes of debris between 2014 and 2017.



Around two-thirds of this debris consists of concrete, blocks and stones that can be recycled.



The rest is mainly mudbrick.

A major threat to those handling this debris arises from the possible presence of unexploded ordnance.

To deal with this challenge, and thanks to generous support from the Government of Japan, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is joining forces with the International Organization for Migration to launch an innovative debris recycling project that will help displaced persons in Kirkuk Governorate return to their homes.





Life is slowly picking-up in some of Kirkuk’s 135 destroyed villages.



“It’s a citizen-led effort,” says Ibrahim Khalaf, a prominent community member from Buwaiter, a village that was razed to the ground in June 2015.

Buwaiter is one of many villages along the front lines separating ISIL militants in southern Kirkuk from Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the north.



This large belt of land, that stretches over 65 km and divides Kirkuk Governorate in half, was until recently a no man’s land emptied of its inhabitants as entire villages were levelled.

“People are trying to do what they can to rebuild their homes with their meagre resources,” says Khalaf.



“Just removing the debris from one house can cost around 2.5 million Iraqi dinars [US$2,000].”

This amount is well beyond the means of many destitute families affected by the conflict, and around half of Buwaiter’s nearly 1,000 inhabitants are unable to return as a result.

60,000 internally displaced in Kirkuk Governorate

The International Organization for Migration Iraq estimates that there are still around 60,000 internally displaced persons in Kirkuk.

“The most important thing now is to clear all this debris, and if possible, help people reconstruct their homes,” says Khalaf.

“We are at a loss for what to do with all this debris,” says Hassan Nassif, the head of Multaqa sub-district whose 35 villages, including Buwaiter, were wiped out during the conflict.



He is concerned that the chaotic dumping of debris in seasonal wadis and the despoiling of agricultural land will create problems for the future.

By practically demonstrating the potential for debris recycling through this pilot project, UNEP aims to apply a circular vision to the debris problem, transforming it, with partners, into part of the solution.



This includes not only facilitating safe returns, but also generating livelihood opportunities through Cash for Work activities, carrying out more cost-effective reconstruction by reusing crushed rubble, and better environmental management.

The project is being implemented in close collaboration with the Kirkuk authorities and the Ministry of Health and Environment, and benefits from valuable facilitation support from the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

“Japan has recently decided to provide a new assistance package for Iraq amounting to US$41 million, including this project, as assistance for debris recycling in Kirkuk Governorate,” says Hashimoto Naofumi, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, adding that Japan’s total assistance to people affected by the crisis since 2014 has reached US$540 million.





He went on to say, “Japan is pleased to invest in addressing this overlooked debris problem and support sustainable return process that integrates the humanitarian, reconstruction and environmental angles of the question.”

As part of this one-year project, which starts this month, UNEP also plans to work closely with Kirkuk Governorate’s recently created Debris Working Group and the Environment Ministry to strengthen their capacity to develop and apply optimal debris management plans.

For more information, please contact UNEP Programme Manager Hassan Partow: hassan.partow@un.org