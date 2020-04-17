Iraq: UNISFA condemns the armed attack on Mabok village

2020/04/17 | 11:10 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Interim Security Force for Abyei

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) strongly condemns the organised armed attack by Misseriya on Mabok village in southern Abyei on 13 April which resulted in the death of four Ngok Dinka and kidnapping of one child while some 50 dwellings in the village were burnt down.

UNISFA has embarked on several initiatives including the recently facilitated two meetings between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya traditional leaders at Diffra on 16 March and 9 April aimed at de-escalating tension between the two communities.



The mission is therefore saddened that the attack is happening despite UNISFA’s efforts to promote peaceful coexistence between the communities.



More worrisome is the fact that at a time when the world is united to fight a common enemy, the COVID-19 virus, spoilers within the two communities still find space to engage in acts that can only reverse the gains made over the past few years in the peace process in Abyei Area.

UNISFA urges Ngok Dinka and Misseriya communities, particularly their leaderships, to take advantage of peace initiatives for resolving conflicts between them and warns that it will not hesitate to place responsibility on those who are bent on upsetting the peace in the Area.

UNISFA’s Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, in keeping with UNISFA’s mandate, reiterates that UNISFA will not tolerate the presence of any armed group within the Abyei Area and will not hesitate to place responsibility on those engaged in such violations.

UNISFA is fully committed to pursuing its mandate to ensure that Abyei Area is “weapons’ free” and rid of armed groups, and deplores any act that will further escalate tension in the Area.