2020/04/17 | 19:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Egypt announced it will start conducting trial of the Japanese antiviral influenza drug Avigan (favipiravir) for 50 Covid-19 patients.

The Japanese government is actively promoting Avigan to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, even though some of its own advisers are cautioning that more clinical tests are needed to ensure that this anti-influenza drug is completely safe, DW reported.