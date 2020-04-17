Iraqi Parliament Likely to Vote on New Cabinet Next Week: Source

2020/04/17 | 21:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

A security source in Baghdad revealed on Thursday that the Council of Representatives is likely to convene next week to vote on the new cabinet.RT cited the source as saying that the majority of political parties are willing to hold a session for a confidence vote as soon as possible.The session might be held either next Tuesday, April 21, or Wednesday, he said.Iraq's new PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi said on Wednesday that the lineup of his cabinet is now ready, noting that he was negotiating with the political factions to secure their approval for the upcoming vote of confidence.