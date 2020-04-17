A Total of 337 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kurdistan So far

2020/04/17 | 21:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday that a total of 337 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the region since the outbreak of the virus.It further explained that at least 1,303 people have taken the test for the virus in the past 24 hours, out of which five cases were registered.According to the ministry, three infections were recorded in Sulaimaniya while the other two were in Halabja province.The death toll has remained at four and 227 patients have fully recovered from the novel virus, the ministry concluded.