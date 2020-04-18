Basra Oil: Stabilization of export rates during the current month

2020/04/18 | 20:25 - Source: INA

Basra -INA

Basra Petroleum Company confirmed today, Saturday, that the export rates during this month are stable.

The director of Basra Oil Company, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The rate of oil exports for the current month is still stable at 3 million and 400 thousand barrels," noting that "Minister of Oil Thamer Al-Ghadban stressed the necessity of achieving the ministry's goals in achieving Balance in oil markets according to the determinants of recent OPEC decisions to improve the economies of producing countries and globally.



"