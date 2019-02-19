The Three Amigas

2019/02/19 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Three Amigos is a 1986 American western comedy film directed by John Landis. Photo: MGM/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc
Gerald A. Honigman | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
No, not Lucky Day, Dusty Bottoms, and Ned Nederlander…
You know, the duplicitous, taqiyya (deliberate lying for the cause)-spouting rock stars, Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, Farakhan’s good gal pal, Rashida Tlaib, and members of their dhimmi cheer leading squad–like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As a preliminary, you might want to first check out that “d-word” above.
Years ago, there was a good comedy, The Three Amigos, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase. Unlike the film, however, there’s no humor in what follows…
It’s become common, even popular–especially with younger generations having little historical perspective—for people to accept the one-sided vilification of Israel and Zionism (among other things, the national liberation movement of the Jewish people) often presented to them.
Truth turned on its head…
David is transformed into Goliath, Jews become the new Nazis, Hamas’ Gaza is the Jews’ Warsaw Ghetto, and Arabs (with almost two dozen states carved out of mostly non-Arab peoples’ lands) are now the allegedly new, “stateless” Jews.
Much of this can be traced to the higher indoctrination, not education, served on numerous “Progressive” campuses these days. Now, add to this many millions of dollars donated to support courses related to the Middle East (and even other seemingly non-related areas) by Arab oil potentates and international petro-connected businesses (ARAMCO, Bechtel Corporation, etc.) to fund scholars, programs, scholarships, travel, and so forth, and you can better understand why some subjects are not discussed and don’t appear on course reading lists, while others never seem to leave center stage.
It’s been no coincidence, for example, that the plight of subjugated, stateless Kurds has rarely been a concern, in and out of the classroom, yet the demand by Arabs for an additional state on the ashes of Israel is lionized…
Our rock stars are among others landing gigs in academia, conferences, government, and elsewhere spouting their deceit. In assorted venues, they preach “justice,” but the only justice sought is for their own…which makes their endeavors unjust.
For those sincerely desiring justice, while demanding it for Arabs, they must also seek it for millions of other peoples in that troubled region as well. That’s what http://q4j-middle-east.com is all about. But this broader quest has been rejected by most of the former, who simply claim the entire region to be “purely Arab patrimony” instead. Case in point: Arabs routinely complain that the potential birth of Kurdistan–a nation for some 38 million truly stateless people—would be “another Israel.”
Indeed, that above prevalent, millennial Arab mindset summarizes the Arab-Israeli conflict, but is also the source of the Arab-Kurd, Arab-Amazigh/Kabyle/”Berber,” Arab-Copt, Arab-black African, Arab-Semitic (but non-Arab/pre-Arab conquest) Lebanese and Assyrian, and other conflicts as well.
Are The Three Amigas (and fellow Amigos) concerned about any of those other peoples above–most, if not all, who’ve been victims of the Arabs’ violent, age-old pursuit of only their own self-interests? Don’t bother to answer.
Has Arab nationalism/Arabism in its many subspecies ever made any compromises with other native folks’ aspirations? Don’t bother to answer this question either.
Compromises?… Zionism certainly has–yet it is the national movement that routinely gets excoriated.
The original 1920 Mandate of Palestine included all of today’s Israel, but also Jordan, Gaza, Judea and Samaria (only in the 20th century known also as the “West Bank”), and even the Golan Heights.
In 1922, Great Britain lopped off almost 80% of the total and handed it over to Arab allies in World War I. What would later be named Jordan thus emerged. Had Arabs accepted the ’47 partition plan dividing the 20% that was left, they would have wound up with almost 90% of the total land area. Quite a different story than the Arabs’ “Jews stole all of Palestine” taqiyya fairy tale.
Have you ever heard these well-documented facts (and many others as important) ever come out of the mouths of those who accuse Israel of practically every sin imaginable?
Moving on…
Congressional Representative Ilhan Omar’s family is from Somalia, Arabized black Africans. But for blacks who dared to resist the Arab jihad, there’s a very different story to tell–just don’t share it with Louis Farakhan and his buddies. That would just be nasty, Satanic Jew, Zionist propaganda.
But here’s how Arabs in the north of the Sudan, west of Somalia, viewed all of this. Ex-president, Gaafar Muhammad al-Nimeiry proclaimed…
“The Sudan is the basis of the Arab thrust into…black Africa, the Arab civilizing mission (“Arabism and Pan-Arabism in Sudanese Politics,” Journal of Modern African Studies, Vol. 11, no. 2, 1973, pp. 177-78).
Think about that quote for a moment…
While critics identify Rudyard Kipling’s late 19th-century poem, “The White Man’s Burden,” as typifying Western colonialist, imperialist attitudes towards the Third World, why have such overt Arab supremacist, racist attitudes been routinely ignored?
Do The Three Amigas ever mention such things? How about their comrade, New York’s Representative Ocasio-Cortez?
Is it that the Arab Man’s Burden is kosher, but the White Man’s isn’t?
The same Sarsour, Omar, and Tlaib-types–who demand the sole, resurrected nation of the Jews’ actual or virtual suicide for the sake of Arab state # 22–have surely heard of the subjugation, enslavement, displacement, rape, and murder of literally millions of black Africans by Arabs for half century now…not to mention victims elsewhere as well.
And this Arabist–not Zionist–sin is worse than it appears…
While southern Sudan was largely non-Muslim, the western province–Darfur–had been converted and forcibly made part of the Dar ul-Islam. So, there was no religious reason for the genocide waged by the Arab and Arabized north against it. An Arabized black from Somalia now sits on America’s powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, courtesy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. She’s one of The Three Amigas, Ilhan Omar.
Thus, the on-going violence in Darfur has an even more disturbing twist…
On June 15, 2006, an AP article dealt with a UN-backed court probing war crimes in Darfur. In a small blurb, Luis Moreno-Ocampo, chief prosecutor, stated that eyewitnesses spoke of Arab perpetrators of atrocities telling victims “we will kill all of you blacks and drive you out of this land.”
So, while earlier Arab violence against the south could largely be seen as “merely” a modern extension of the fourteen century-old murderous religious jihad launched against the Dar al-Harb by the Dar ul-Islam, the atrocities in Darfur (as those in Arab-occupied Syrian and Iraqi Kurdistan, much of the rest of heavily non-Arab, Amazigh–“Berber”–North Africa, and elsewhere) have been mostly about Arab racism, pure and simple…and being conducted by those very same folks who lecture the rest of us about “racist Zionism”…like The Three Amigas.
You see, the above victims are all mostly Muslims…but not ARABS.
Get the picture?
Oh yes, I almost forgot. A common name in Arabic for black African is “‘abd”–slave. But let’s listen to duplicitous professors or the United Nations protest about “Apartheid Zionists” instead…just ask former President Jimmy Carter. He’s an expert on such duplicity. And also ask where millions of dollars came from to fund his Carter Center.
Elsewhere, earlier massacres and the later Anfal Campaign against Kurds in Iraq in the 1980s; events described in Ismet Cherif Vanly’s book, The Syrian “Mein Kampf’ Against The Kurds; and long term actions in Amazigh/”Berber” North Africa are just a few additional examples of murderous violence against all who resisted Arabism’s imperial conquests.…and just in modern times.
Think of the sins Arabs and their useful idiots (often “Progressive” Hebrews) accuse Israel of–and next consider the expression “the pot calling the kettle black”.
Literally, millions have been slaughtered in the name of Arabism and/or the cause of the Dar ul-Islam. Languages and cultures of original inhabitants of lands conquered and colonized have been periodically outlawed. Again, Ismet Cherif Vanly describes this in his book, as do these excerpts from Amazigh/Berber spokesmen in North Africa…
In Algeria, Berbers were forbidden to use their own language, Tamazight…riots erupted, reported in France but ignored elsewhere in the West…America, of course, had been sufficiently subject to ARAMCO (Arabian American Oil Company) propaganda, a payoff to the Saudis by Big Oil, to allow the latter to produce and market Arab oil. So, ARAMCO’s message to America was that there is just an Arab world in this region in which there are no Copts, Armenians, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Turkmen…and, of course, no Berbers and no Jews–they all came to Israel, you see, from Europe for everyone in this region is just Arab (New English Review, January 17, 2008).
Here’s Belkacem Lounes of the World Amazigh Congress responding to Libya’s Arab leader, Mu’ammar Qaddafi’s, denial of the very existence of the Amazigh people, the “Berbers”…
The people of whom you speak…speak their own Amazigh language daily…live their Amazigh identity…What worse offense to elementary rights is there than denying the existence of a people…30 million in North Africa? You menace the Amazigh, warning whosoever asserts his identity will be a traitor… There is no worse colonialism than internal colonialism–that of the Pan-Arabist claim that seeks to dominate our people. It is surely Arabism–an imperialist ideology that refuses diversity–that constitutes an offense to history and truth…
Linda Sarsour is scheduled to speak at an affiliate institution of the University of North Carolina on February 22nd. No doubt, she’ll find a way to promote the boycott (BDS movement) and vilification of Israel as part of her presentation. Also keep in mind that the Sarsours get compensated with our money by public universities and other public sources to promote their hatred and lies. Omar and Tlaib are now paid Congressional representatives earning about $174,000 each annually.
Winding up, please note, one last time, the sad reality in which an admittedly imperfect Israel–which, despite all of the hostility and violence it has faced–has made Arabic the second national language of the State; which requires a magnifying glass to find it on a world globe; which has Arabs in Parliament (Knesset) who side with Hamas in wishing it dead; which has the freest Arabs anywhere in its region; and so forth is constantly slandered by much of the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the real Arab, Turkish, Iranian, and other Muslim subjugators of scores of millions of other peoples are usually given a free pass.
Unlike what comes out of their own mouths, what you’ve just finished reading are valid, extensively-documented facts that taqiyya-peddling spokespeople like The Three Amigas care little about. So, anything that you can do to dissuade others from providing their ilk with additional venues would be a definite force for the good…
Gerald A. Honigman is a Florida educator who has done extensive doctoral studies in Middle Eastern Affairs. He has created and conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth, has lectured on numerous campuses and other platforms, and has publicly debated many Arab spokesmen. His articles and op-eds have been published in dozens of newspapers, magazines, academic journals and websites all around the world. You can visit his website at geraldahonigman.com Gerald A. Honigman is a longtime senior contributing writer, from 2007, and columnist for Ekurd.net. Honigman has published a major book, “The Quest For Justice In The Middle East–The Arab-Israeli Conflict In Greater Perspective.” For more see below.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
