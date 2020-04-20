Iraqi Forces Discover Two IS Hideouts in Kirkuk with Multiple Explosive Devices

2020/04/20 | 22:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi Federal Police forces conducted an operation on Monday in Kirkuk province against Islamic State (IS) militants, during which they discovered to hideouts and several explosive devices belonging to the jihadists.BasNews has learned that the hideouts were found near Hawija, some 55 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk.In the first target location, the Iraqi forces found food supplies, clothings, blankets and mattresses, while multiple explosive devices and several rockets were seized from the second location.There was no report of clashes or arrests of IS jihadists.