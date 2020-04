2020/04/21 | 05:50 - Source: INA

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is conducting an extraordinary trip to return 154 Iraqis stuck in Jordan.

The spokesman for the ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the first extraordinary flight left today from Amman to Baghdad, with about (154) on board to evacuate the Iraqis stranded in Jordan."