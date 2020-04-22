CCCM guidance on camp-level preparedness and response planning, Iraq (24 March 2020 v.1.2)

2020/04/22 | 10:55 - Source: Relief Web
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shelter Clusters, GBV and Child Protection Sub-Clusters, and CwC/AAP Working Group.
Country: Iraq
Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
This document contains technical inputs from, and has been reviewed by, the Health, WASH, Protection, and
Shelter Clusters, GBV and Child Protection Sub-Clusters, and CwC/AAP Working Group.
It links to technical
guidance from other sectors, and is intended to be updated and recirculated as necessary.
Guidance documents relevant for CCCM in Iraq including technical documents can be downloaded here:
https://tinyurl.com/CCCMIraqCOVID-19