CCCM guidance on camp-level preparedness and response planning, Iraq (24 March 2020 v.1.2)

2020/04/22 | 10:55 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster

This document contains technical inputs from, and has been reviewed by, the Health, WASH, Protection, and

Shelter Clusters, GBV and Child Protection Sub-Clusters, and CwC/AAP Working Group.



It links to technical

guidance from other sectors, and is intended to be updated and recirculated as necessary.

Guidance documents relevant for CCCM in Iraq including technical documents can be downloaded here:

https://tinyurl.com/CCCMIraqCOVID-19