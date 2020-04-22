Iraq: Key messages on Coronavirus (COVID-19) for IDPs and staff based on Ministry of Health and Environment instructions - formal IDP camps v.2 | 28 March 2020

2020/04/22 | 13:15 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: ACTED, World Health Organization, WASH Cluster, CCCM Cluster, Health Cluster

Q: What is currently happening?

A: On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organization reported the outbreak of Coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.



The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in Iraq on 24 February 2020, in the city of Najaf, Najaf governorate.



Four more cases were reported in Kirkuk governorate on 25 February and one additional case was confirmed in Baghdad on 27 February.



As of 25 March, the total number of cases is: 354, distributed across the country, with 29 associated deaths.



Consequently, in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Environment in Baghdad, the humanitarian community recommends several measures that must be taken.