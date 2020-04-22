Advocacy Note on Property Compensation Scheme in Iraq - Challenges and Recommendations [EN/AR]

2020/04/22 | 20:50 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: International Organization for Migration, Norwegian Refugee Council, UN Human Settlements Program, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster, Shelter Cluster

OVERVIEW

Iraq has recently experienced a massive wave of displacement that has caused an intricate housing, land and property situation.



During the conflict, many Iraqi citizens had their property rights violated, such as having lost possession of their property or have had their property damaged or destroyed by different actors.



Approximately 5.8 million Iraqis were forced to abandon their homes and leave their areas of origin as a consequence of fear of violence, lack of freedom of movement, lack of access to basic services.



In conflict-affected areas, unlawful seizure, sale, systematic looting, and destruction of properties were highly common, and are consequently unable to return to their areas of origin or rebuild their homes and lives at the present day.

Enjoying tenure security and access to housing is a fundamental human right, and humanitarian and governmental actors have a responsibility in ensuring that the rights of people are restored and respected The aim of this document is to highlight the challenges related to the structure of, and access to, the current compensation scheme in Iraq, as well as recommendations on how to overcome these obstacles.