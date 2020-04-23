Civil aviation: facilities to evacuate Iraqis abroad

2020/04/23 | 05:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Duraid Yahya Jasim, affirmed granting several facilities to evacuate Iraqis abroad.

Jassim said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that according to the decisions of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, official approvals were granted to Qatar Airways to enter Iraqi airspace at the present time for the purpose of transporting Iraqis stranded in the countries of the world and their return to Iraq, in addition to resolving the possibility of obtaining the necessary approvals For the national carrier to fly in European airspace for humanitarian cases.

He added, that tomorrow, Thursday, Baghdad International Airport will witness the landing of the flydubai company flight coming from London to evacuate the Iraqis stuck there after completing all the technical and logistical matters related to it and according to the approval of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.