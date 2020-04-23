The sacrifices of the ‘Girls of The Sun’ should not go in vain in Kurdistan

2020/04/23 | 09:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdish YPJ female fighters in the film ‘Girls of the Sun’, 2018.Photo: Maneki films

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

“Girls of The Sun” is a French movie.



with a Kurdish story and ethnically mixed actors.The movie was produced in 2018, by a French director by the name Eva Hossun.The movie is not the best one in the world, but it is good enough to move your emotions stir and help you learn something from it.

It’s basically a French movie with a Kurdish story, played by a group of ethnically mixed actresses Kurds, French and Iranian.The movie was produced in Kurdistan of Iraq.



The story of the movie was written based on facts about Kurdish YPG female fighters, who were fighting against ISIS Muslim fanatics terrorists in Syria.The story of the movie is very sad, meaningful and powerful.



And acting and videography was carried out in a good way, good enough to make the audience particularly women, to enjoy watching the scenes of the female fighters killing ISIS terrorists.

The movie is emotionally, and intellectually captivating and yet suspenseful.



At least, this is how I felt after I watched it.The movie also has some strong themes such as ” Kurdish women are as brave as men.



feminism, war, terrorism, violence, rape and sex slavery of Kurdish women by ISIS terrorists”.

Furthermore, the movie has a good story, good elements of suspense: And the film present new idea such as female fighters battle against terrorists.



And it sends out a message that women can equally fight wars like men and can protect themselves.

In fact, the story of the movie is based on truth because many Kurdish female fighters have really lost their lives in the battle against ISIS and fascist regimes like Turkey and Iran.



But unfortunately their long struggle for achieving democracy, freedom, and equal rights were not concretely supported, defended and appreciate it by the world.

After they defeated ISIS, US abandoned them and Turkey, Iran and Syria together demolished all the democratic projects, values and institutions of Rojava that were obtained by the sacrifices of these Kurdish female fighters.



And the fate of Rojava democratic projects is still unknown because big powers like US Israel and Russia don’t support it anymore and Kurds of Rojava were stripped of power and became servants of a dictator like Assad again.

Judging by the way I felt after I watched the movie, I think the movie was worth it to watch because it brings about an emotional response for me.



It moves my feelings in different ways.After all art is communicating ideas and emotions that are expressed in a clear and coherent way to the people.

I don’t think this movie will necessarily go down in history as a “Great movie”, But I loved watching the movie because it taught me something new and good.



And it moved me emotionally and intellectually.



There are more things other than emotions and a good story of a film but for me these are the main standards of how I know if a movie or a song is good or not.This is my personal judgement of good movies and music.

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

