Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces

2020/04/23 | 20:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

The anti-government protesters in Iraq reportedly returned and clashed with the security forces on Thursday.Media reports said that the security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators near the Khilani and Tahrir squares in central Baghdad.The protesters were responding with stones and glass bottles, according to reports.Possible casualties or injuries among the two sides were not immediately known.Protests were first begun in October and continued until a few weeks ago when Iraqi authorities banned all traffic movements and gatherings across the country as part of protective measures against the spread of COVID-19 in the region.Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights had previously confirmed that over 800 people were killed while tens of thousands of others were injured during the demonstrations.