President, Parliament speaker review efforts to curb coronavirus spread

2020/04/23 | 22:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Barham Salih received on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad the Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbouosi.

The President and the Speaker of Parliament jointly discussed the recent developments of the political, security and health situations in the country.

Furthermore, they agreed and emphasized that efforts should be made to rapidly form the new government meeting people's aspirations and achieving the desired reforms by supporting the Prime Minister-designate.

Together, they examined the mechanisms which currently are used by the competent state institutions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There is importance of pooling efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



Therefore, health regulations and directives of the crisis cell and public health advisories have to be followed, the two leaders highlighted.